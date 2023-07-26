While it’s sometimes harder to explain climate change through the lens of a blizzard, it’s easier during the dog days of summer.
This week’s hot weather isn’t especially unusual during this time of year (for us), but it’s still worth noticing — just as it is worth zooming out and noting what’s happening across the globe this week.
Arizona, especially metro Phoenix, is seeing “excessive” heat, with temperatures topping 110 daily. Washington, D.C., declared a heat emergency, setting up cooling shelters and spray tents. Extreme heat in California’s Death Valley — already the hottest place in the country, so that’s saying something — is to blame for a hiker’s death.
And elsewhere across the world, things have heated to boiling in Greece and southern Europe, adding to the difficulty in containing wildfire outbreaks.
Scientists Tuesday drew a line between these weather events in our country and in Europe to a changing climate.
According to the World Weather Attribution group, as reported by NBC News, these heat waves, including one in China which would’ve been a once-in-250-years-event, may now be expected every five to 15 years — every 15 years in the U.S., every 10 in Europe and every five in China.
“This is not a surprise. This is absolutely not a surprise in terms of the temperatures, the weather events that we are seeing,” Friederike Otto, a researcher who gave statements at a press conference Tuesday. “In the past, these events would have been extremely rare.”
In northern Michigan, we’re expecting a few hot days with the trend breaking with a thunderstorm, and cooler weather by the weekend. And while we may be able to chalk it up to dog days, we shouldn’t be dismissive, as there is much to be gained by zooming out.
After all, we’ve always thought “dog days” had something to do with being so hot that we start panting, like our beloved canines.
Turns out “dog days” comes from the fact that Sirius, the dog star, rules the skies.
