Maintenance workers are gearing up for another season of potentially dangerous toil along Michigan’s 120,000 miles of paved highways, roads and streets.
We all should do our part to make their jobs a little less dangerous. Slow down in work zones. Take extra care when navigating near crews standing mere feet away from speeding two-ton hunks of metal. They’re doing their jobs. We should do ours.
It’s not always easy to mentally shift out of high gear while zooming toward our next appointment.
We’ve all felt that flash of irritation when we spot a “Work Zone” sign while running late to pick up the kids after day care. We’ve all uttered a few choice words when, due back at the office for an important meeting, we idle in a line of stopped cars. But those reasons for being impatient pale when compared to the possibility of injuring or killing a human being.
The open road is not something you can set your clock by. Snow and ice make winter travel times uncertain. Shoulder-season rainstorms reduce visibility and force slowdowns. Summertime road work is necessary to keep pavement in good condition so it can survive the rigors of the calendar.
Crews already have been at work this year, filling potholes and cracks wherever they appear, fixing M-37 between Chum’s Corner and Buckley, adding paved shoulders to Supply Road, repairing bridges on River Road.
Workers this month will begin construction of a $3 million roundabout at the intersection of Hammond and Four Mile roads.
Expect traffic delays no matter your route. It’s easier on your blood pressure if you leave a few minutes early to compensate for time potentially lost to detours or waiting in line.
Roundabouts are intended to make traffic flow more smoothly, but their construction temporarily forces traffic to flow less smoothly. Progress flows in stops and starts.
More roundabouts will pop up all around town in the next few years. Plans call for additional roundabouts at the intersections of Garfield and Hammond, Three Mile and Hammond, and on Keystone Road at the Cass Road and at W. River Road intersections.
Summer is our favorite time to be outside, enjoying the open road and the destinations it leads to. But we need to make allowances for construction. Develop the right mindset, plan for a few extra minutes for traffic delays, and keep personal stress under control.
Highway workers are just doing their job, keeping our roads as smooth as possible for the rest of the year. Our part of the task is to slow down in work zones and stay alert as we’re steering our powerful steel machines past human bodies protected only by denim and flannel.