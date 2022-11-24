Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that is hard to explain. Its “history” falls far short on fact. We eat turkey. We watch football.
It is built on a myth about “sharing” that rationalized historic atrocities. Today, we seek a shared truth and an answer to the question: What do we really share on this holiday?
One is our true history — not the myth shaped by colonial politics to its own end. Historian David Silverman tells Smithsonian Magazine that the version of Thanksgiving taught in schools almost completely ignores that facts on the ground: That the Wampanoags already had a century of bloody slave-raiding contacts with Europeans, and that several spoke English and traveled to England and back before the Pilgrims arrived. An alliance was struck, not to hand over the country as if passing the potatoes, but to buttress the Wampanoags against disease and against a rival tribe, the Narragansetts. The severely-tested alliance later dissolved into King Philip’s War, named for Wampanoag chief Metacom, later known as Philip — who united several tribes against the ongoing colonial exploitation. The Thanksgiving myth was shaped by the idea of Manifest Destiny, and reconstituted by political machination, from President Abraham Lincoln’s declaration to bring “unity” during the Civil War, to the “our country-ism” of white Protestant immigration scares, to offset and detract from real racial violence in U.S. Native American policy.
We share our country, made up of its original inhabitants who have been here for 12,000 years and those who came since.
Our turkey is a sensible ritual more than a historic one. According to Britannica, writer Sarah Josepha Hale who campaigned for a Thanksgiving holiday for 17 years, in her 1827 novel “Northwood” describes New England Thanksgiving as one with a roasted turkey “at the head of the table.” Turkeys also were plentiful, affordable and primarily raised for meat only, compared to other fowl like chickens and ducks.
We share our food and fellowship, especially with those who have little of either, from the restaurants to churches that open their doors today, to the families that try to invite “one more” to their holiday tables.
Playing football on Thanksgiving began in 1876 with a game between Yale and Princeton, but the National Football League tradition to host holiday games in 1934 was another move of opportunity when Detroit Lions owner George A. Richards scheduled a game with the Chicago Bears to boost flagging attendance, according to NFL com.
We share a unique Michigan tradition, as this will be the 81st Lions home game on the holiday. (Their Thanksgiving record is 37-42-2, reflecting the five-year pause during World War II).
While the whitewashed idea of Native Americans and Pilgrims sharing a meal — and then a country — is wrong and hurtful, today brings an opportunity to share truth. History shows us that our traditions are a product of our time.
So today, as we gather together to dine on a meal based on practicalities, engage in a pastime encouraged by marketing, built on a foundation of political mythology, let’s let sharing and truth coexist at the same table.
