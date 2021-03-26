Michiganders love water. We usually can’t get enough of it — we drink it, swim in it, sail across it, fish in it and watch the sun rise and set over it.
The past few years, though, there’s been too much of the stuff. Great Lakes water levels though 2019 and 2020 eclipsed previous record highs.
Some shoreline property owners lost homes to eroding bluffs. People who live next to overflowing rivers pumped water out of flooded basements. Heavy rains flooded businesses and turned some sections of roads into ponds. Communities across the state sank millions of dollars into bolstering and repairing infrastructure damaged by high water levels. Vacationers complained as beaches shrank to thin shadows of the wide stretches of sand they enjoyed a few years ago.
The situation looks better in 2021.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit said water levels on all of the Great Lakes are tracking below last year’s. Scientists, though, forecast that above-average levels will continue in 2021, even if they’re not as high as last year’s dramatic records.
Experts expect some Great Lakes beaches to have more room in 2021 for socially distancing sunbathers and swimmers. But some sections of big-water shorelines will continue to erode, they say, particularly during storms.
The Corps believes water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron this summer will be 9 to 11 inches below what they were last year, still about 2 feet above long-term averages. So our high-water-level pain will linger.
The amount of water in the Great Lakes follows a natural and only somewhat predictable decades-long cycle.
Some experts believe the recent record high levels could be related to long-term climate change, and foretell of even higher cycles in the future as extreme weather events become more frequent.
Nonetheless, everyone with a stake in Michigan’s shorelines is breathing a sigh of relief as winter flows into spring. But experts say the danger has not passed.
Waterfront property owners shocked by erosion in 2020 may see more of the same in 2021. Experts say storms still could wreak havoc on shore walls, docks and structures close to the waterline.
But there will be more dry sand to enjoy in 2021: more space to go for long barefoot walks, more space to play volleyball, more sandy real estate on which to plop down a beach chair and enjoy socially distant time in the sun.
More sand in 2021 is a good thing — for both vacationers and lakefront homeowners.
We need to remember, though, that lakes Michigan and Huron this summer still will be 2 feet higher than the long-term average. We’re not yet out of the woods.