’Tis the season for year-end stories.
You can’t turn around without running into an “of-the-year” listicle, from tornadoes to television shows.
Closing out a decade exponentially multiplies these stories, because we can add “... of the decade” to our lists, which has considerably more heft than “of the year.”
Listicles are often curated by the author who assigns the superlatives.
But this week we’re asking you to jump into the fray.
We’ve pulled our top-10 news stories of the year, from 2010-2019.
The lists are a snippet of our history, a look back at what happened over the last decade in our area. What were, in your opinion, the top-10 news stories of the decade?
Give it some thought, and weigh in.
Evaluating news stories is no simple task.
Our annual top-10 stories of the year are decided by vote, and often, a debate, on news value and impact.
Impact here can mean physical or emotional; and the things that affect us the most aren’t always sunny. Our region has been shocked into action by both the good and bad things we, and mother nature, are capable of.
But in looking back over a decade, we see patterns emerge; we see shifting morality; we see change, and no change.
It’s tough to choose just 10 stories out of 100 to reflect a decade, but we know our savvy readers are more than up to the task — and we want to know what you think.
You can pick up a ballot at the Record-Eagle office, clip it from the paper or vote online. Please vote by noon Dec. 24.
We’ll present your top-10 on Sunday, Dec. 29.
There’s a reason why these stories are our stock-in-trade this time of year, and it’s not just because we need something to read when our business, school and government worlds slow to its holiday pace.
Looking back helps us move forward. (Plus, we only get this opportunity every 10 years).
Cast your vote today.
