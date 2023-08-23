Every five years, Grand Traverse County submits an aptly named five-year County Parks and Recreation Plan to the Department of Natural Resources.
Part of the plan includes a public use survey, where county residents weigh in on the state of the parks and what they’d like to see happen with them. The window of opportunity closes Aug. 26 as the survey is only open for a short time.
The number of responses also is a little short (261 as of Tuesday), said Parks and Rec Director John Chase, who is shooting to get at least 383 responses by Saturday, thus attaining statistically significant status. He wants a good survey, he said.
“We also want representation from all the townships,” Chase said.
The survey’s 26 questions take about nine to 11 minutes, and explore park use — Beitner Park; Boardman River Nature Center; Civic Center Athletic Fields; Civic Center Grounds; Easling Pool; Howe Arena; Keystone Soccer Complex; Maple Bay Park and Natural Area; Medalie Park; Natural Education Reserve; Power Island; Twin Lakes Park and VASA Trailhead — plus, possibilities.
Results inform the draft Five-Year Plan, which goes through another round of public input before submission to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by Feb. 1. The plan then qualifies the county to apply for grants from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, and Recreation Passport Grant Program.
Previous input got the wheels turning on Medalie Park improvements, brought numerous changes to the Civic Center, like the refurbished Easling Pool, skate park expansion, amphitheater and the facilities used by Norte; restrooms at Maple Bay and a more user-friendly county-wide online reservation system.
But more needs await down the road, as the parks are getting busier, Chase said.
“Our COVID-bump hasn’t gone away, and we’re seeing increased load and maintenance,” Chase said, adding that’s a good thing as long as as the county can care for its aging assets.
Parks are for everyone, he said.
“Not just age, but ability, too,” he said.
We encourage everyone who uses the parks, or wants to use the parks but is experiencing barriers, or who has some ideas on how to improve these public resources to make your voice heard by Aug. 26.
