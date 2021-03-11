Clean water is one of the building blocks of modern civilization. We twist a tap and water flows. We rarely give it a thought. But delivering that water to our homes and businesses is a complicated and expensive undertaking. Getting sewage out of our homes — and keeping it out of our lakes — is just as essential. City commissioners this month took a look at how Traverse City’s water system measures up.
A water reliability study by engineering consultant firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark Inc. rated the city’s system as — adequate.
Keeping up with growing demand, however, and addressing other issues — including undersized water mains that affect firefighting capability — could cost millions over the next 20 years. The study recommends spending $13 million on distribution systems and $6.5 million on water treatment plant upgrades. That investment, and probably more, is a necessity. A city can’t operate without water and sewer systems that function properly.
Traverse City’s water infrastructure is showing signs of age.
Various sewer problems in recent years have caused body-contact warnings at beaches because of E. Coli contamination. High water levels have eroded ground under a retaining wall along the Boardman River that threatens to damage old sanitary sewer lines. Leaky sewer mains may be letting millions of gallons of groundwater into sanitary sewers, thereby increasing the load on the city’s sewage treatment facility. Aging water lines leading to houses and businesses are believed to be leaking, increasing stress on the city’s water supply.
Every gallon of water that leaks out of where it should be into where it shouldn’t stresses wells, pumps, treatment facilities and the city budget.
Traverse City’s municipal water system delivers an average of 5.43 million gallons per day, with maximum summer demand hitting 13.48 million gallons a day, according to the study.
Demand — assuming population growth trends hold steady — is expected to rise to 16.03 million gallons per day by 2040. But local population growth appears to be accelerating, driven by the pandemic, remote workers and retirees, so water consumption could rise even faster.
Few residents devote much of their day to thinking about all those pipes under our city. Water infrastructure tends to be out-of-sight, out-of-mind. But water mains and sewer lines are at least as important as the infrastructure we actually see every day like roads and bridges.
Water boils to top-of-mind awareness only when something breaks.
Holiday Hills area residents are thinking about water this week. A Tuesday water main break caused water pressure to drop, which sometimes can allow bacteria into the system. The damage quickly was repaired, but Department of Public Works representatives went door-to-door to affected homes to deliver a precautionary boil alert, a statement from East Bay Township said.
Water and sewer issues are not glamorous. But water and sewer services are essential.
Defined by 3,288 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan is surrounded by water — and itself surrounds more than 11,000 lakes.
We love talking about our beaches and lakes. We also need to talk about the city’s household water and sewer systems.