You don’t have to reach far to be touched by addiction. It hovers close to most of us. It claims a place at our family tables. It runs through our friends and colleagues. It may be a past or present chapter in our own lives.
But while we tend to hyperfocus on those contending with substance abuse disorder, its embrace encircles a much larger group, its squeeze felt by many.
Several families are pointing this out: Michigan Kinship Care Coalition is starting up support groups in Benzie and Manistee counties for those caring for kids while parents are in treatment for substance use disorder, hospitalized for mental health issues, in jail, or out using. Sometimes this care is temporary, sometimes it’s permanent — but it always lacks proper supports in our current system.
Advocates estimate between 50,000 and 80,000 Michigan kids are in kinship care, like “grandfamilies.” These kids are off the radar, outside of the state’s foster care system, and their caretakers don’t know what their options are.
Jeanne Strathman, who spoke to Record-Eagle reporter Patti Brandt Burgess about raising her two grandsons, said she hears the same story from grandparents statewide: Police make an arrest, then (usually) a grandmother is called and Child Protective Services tells them, if they don’t take the kids, they’ll be put in a foster care home.
“She takes them home, case closed,” Strathman said. “They don’t even talk about unlicensed caregivers ... There’s no pamphlet, there’s nothing to tell them what their options are.”
Consequently, few families access the help available. For instance, only 5 percent of kids eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds, which could offset food costs, are enrolled, she said.
Since 2019, Michigan also has an option that allows a family member to become an unlicensed relative caregiver, which gives the family access to the same benefits of a child in foster care, like counseling and scholarships, but without the full licensing process.
Advocates like Strathman are getting the word out, but more needs to be done — especially as opioid settlement funding is divvied up.
Tuesday’s news that the $6 billion Purdue Pharma settlement will proceed through the next judiciary phase means funding will soon flow — the vast majority of it to local and state governments.
The money won’t bring back the more than a half-million people killed by opioids in the United States. And it certainly won’t erase the impact the epidemic exacted from our society. It may, however, help those with substance abuse disorder and the generations that sandwich them.
The acceptance of the responsibility of family members who take on the care of the children is more than what is shown by the $11 billion Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma, who were a part of the aggressive sales and marketing of Oxycontin, which many say triggered the epidemic that led to the rise in addiction to painkillers, heroin and fentanyl.
The Sacklers will receive civil immunity and admit no wrongdoing.
We are fortunate that many Michigan family members do take responsibility, and reach out to their children and grandchildren, to shoulder the real-life responsibilities of what opioid addiction leaves behind.
