We’ve heard from law enforcement that they’re being inundated with calls from people who want someone to get a ticket.
For running a chainsaw. For leaf blowing. For being outside in a group.
We’re also hearing from clerks and cashiers about rude, chastising customers.
One customer went so far as to try to lay hands on a cashier this weekend because of a request to shop quickly, instead of tarrying.
While some misunderstanding of what’s allowed and not allowed by our current COVID-19-related executive orders is understandable, one thing is clear — tattling on yard-working neighbors or being rude to our front-line customer service workers is non-essential behavior.
This — along with toilet paper hoarding and other strange phenomenon — showcases the unpleasant side of humans under stress.
But at the same time the best of us shines, too.
Home-grown “bailout” funds like the Downtown Development Authority’s fund to shore up storefronts or Groundwork Center’s food program are seeing a gush of generosity. So much so, they are needing to raise the bar higher as so many rush to meet and overtake it.
We’re aware of so many good deed-doers —the meal-preparers, the donors, the purveyors of small kindnesses — who are taking the stress we’re feeling and pointing it squarely at helping each other.
We are so proud of our community in many ways.
The few among us, casting stones from toilet-paper thrones, don’t undermine the essential good in us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.