It happens often in this Digital Age: You have a moment of downtime, open the app for your preferred social media platform, your notifications or feed pops up, and there it is — a family member or friend has shared a meme, link, post, etc., that’s both provocative and false.
The research shows this to be an all-too-common occurrence. In 2018, the journal Science published a story headlined, “Fake news spreads faster than true news on Twitter — thanks to people, not bots,” adding tweets with false information were “70% more likely to be retweeted” than truthful ones.
Things are no different at the local level. In late 2020, the Record-Eagle published a report focusing on a viral list of “Dead MI Absentee Voters” making the rounds on social media. The Michigan Secretary of State’s website was used to see if a sample size of the voters were registered, then county-specific death indexes were used to search the 36 northern Michigan names found — all were registered voters, none were deceased.
It’s a discouraging situation for all those who care about truth and facts. Technology has opened up seemingly endless amounts of information to anyone with a device that can access the Internet, but separating the wheat from the chaff online seems to be becoming a more time-consuming job, particularly in years with national and statewide elections, like this one.
But it’s a job that’s still important and worth doing — and always will be. It’s also a job that starts on an individual level because if, as the study says, people are responsible for spreading lies online, then logic dictates people can also be the ones to stop the spread.
We feel it’s always the perfect time to be reminded of steps to take to assess the information we’re consuming and sharing with others. If we all pause to think before sharing information, be it online or in person, it would be a major victory against falsehoods. (This list was compiled with help from NPR.)
- Consider the source: Do you know who published what you’re seeing, and are they reliable? Is it a source that has demonstrated knowledge on the subject matter? (For example, if you’re looking for information on plumbing, you would want to get it from a good plumber. Likewise, if you’re looking for information about the goings-on in Lansing, you would want it from someone trustworthy who understands the political process.)
- Consider the number of sources: Are other trusted people/sources saying the same thing?
- Consider the context: When was it originally published — is it up to date? Is it supposed to be opinion, or possibly satire?
- Consider that images can be doctored: Does anything about the lighting, perspective or other aspects of an image look odd?
The tide of false information circulating today may feel overpowering at times, but the solution lies with each of us, and is simple wisdom: If we stop and think before we share — or speak — we will all be much better off.
