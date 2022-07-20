When the grass sounds like potato chips and tempers rise over little matters, we’re in a heat wave.
July blazes are nothing new for northern Michiganders, but they can still be dangerous. More so because we tend to fling ourselves outdoors to celebrate hot sunny days instead of approaching with caution.
Health Department of Northwest Michigan released a UV exposure update Tuesday with a warning to guard ourselves against the two types of ultraviolet rays — UV-B rays that reach our outer skin and UV-A rays that can penetrate to the middle layer.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer worldwide, with 1 in 5 Americans developing it by the age of 70.
The past decade (2012 – 2022) saw numbers of new invasive melanoma cases diagnosed annually spike by a staggering 31 percent, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
To protect yourself, the American Cancer Society recommends:
- Wearing lightweight clothing, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses.
- Seeking shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- Using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) liberally and often. One hour in the sun while wearing SPF 30 sunscreen is the same as spending two minutes totally unprotected.
- Avoiding tanning beds and sun lamps.
Additionally, heat waves can be dangerous by way of dehydration, especially in infants, children and older adults.
A New York Times safety article recommends increasing fluid intake during this week’s wave, using water, juices, milk and teas to stay hydrated; avoiding caffeine and alcohol; eating foods that help hydrate like watermelon, berries, grapes, oranges, cucumbers, celery and soups while staying away from protein-heavy foods that are hard to digest; and being careful with exercising in the sun.
Watch out for others, too — especially those in high-risk groups. Never leave children or animals in hot cars, and take care of our family members and friends who may not realize or communicate their discomfort.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a heat-related hazards in the workplace program this week to look out for workers. The new emphasis program encourages employers to take stock of worksites when the heat index rises to or above 90 degrees with instructions on how to provision water, build heat tolerance and handle sick employees.
We love our northern Michigan summers, but even our beloved, bright hot days have a dark side.
