Getting back in the school routine often takes some doing — doing earlier wake-ups to get everyone ready, doing homework again, doing seemingly more with less time.
But with all the doing — and the rushing that comes with it — don’t forget the imperative step that all of us must take, whether we have school-age kids or not:
Watch for kids on roadways.
Kids can be “unpredictable” in their movements, cautioned Cheboygan County Sheriff Tim Cook. In the early hours of the morning, especially as we begin to lose daylight, they can be hard to see as they congregate and play at bus stops or pedal off on their bikes.
Parents, too, should review bus rules like “never walk behind the bus,” teach their kids how to look for cars and cross streets and know the ins-and-outs of the school drop-off/pick-up line.
If kids are riding bikes, review traffic laws and make sure kids are comfortable using bike-lights, helmets and locks.
For school buses, drivers need to prepare to stop when yellow school bus lights are flashing, and never pass a school bus with flashing red lights, as kids are getting off the bus where drivers cannot see.
Besides creating avoidable hazards and potential injuries, there are consequences to reckless driving in the school commute.
For example, Michigan school buses, as of 2021, can use cameras to capture drivers who disobey flashing lights and bus stop signs. This footage can be used to ticket drivers directly, who can receive up to a $500 fine and 100 hours of community service for some infractions.
Cook emphasized that bus drivers are vigilant and that local law enforcement takes action when offenses occur.
“There is no excuse for disobeying a bus signal,” he said.
As school kicks off this week — and parents wonder how all the doing can possibly get done — remember there is one thing we can all do: Make sure kids get where they’re going safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.