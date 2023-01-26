QR code-menus and online ordering boomed during COVID-19 to keep restaurant staff safe by replacing functions formerly done by them. Then COVID-19 numbers waned but digital interfaces remained to replace, well, face. Subsequently, patrons learned to juggle and hover their smartphones while waving their reading glasses around.
Something similar is happening across law enforcement. Instead of interfacing with a sheriff’s deputy, victims of non-emergent crime in Grand Traverse County will fill out a form in a program launched last week.
The move is a cost-effective way to handle issues wrought by staff shortages further complicated by rising numbers of complaints, Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Clark said.
The Citizen On-Line Reporting portal will now handle larceny, identity theft, larceny from a vehicle, damage to property, private property hit-and-run crashes, and lost property complaints when the crime happened in the county and the victims don’t have a suspect’s name. This will leave deputies with more time to respond to emergencies and focus on cases that might end in prosecution, Clark said.
We understand the reason for the move, but are concerned about potential crime victims who may be inadvertently dissuaded from reporting this way; like those without the technology needed, without smartphones and internet, or those not tech-savvy enough to feel comfortable doing it.
Will people who’ve experienced larceny or identity theft — crimes that can use the internet as battering ram and getaway car — want to return online to report it? Feed their personal details to an impersonal form?
Maybe they will. Clark said they’ll evaluate the two-year, $34,000 program as they go. But we urge individual discretion over rigidity, and redundancy in data gathering, to catch those callers who don’t fill out the report — as it could misconstrue actual levels of regional criminal activity.
Crime reporting is already dogged by historic and ongoing barriers, like relationships with BIPOC communities, and in crimes related to domestic violence, sexual assault and addiction. This use of technology may add another barrier.
Disconnect between law enforcement and their communities is sometimes given as a reason for low staff recruitment, pointed at by both communities and agencies themselves.
A form can’t possibly replace what our deputies do when they listen to a victim of a crime, big or small.
Closer connections benefit everyone. So we urge law enforcement to do the restaurant equivalent of printing off a few menus — allow options and evaluate the net effect.
