The Great Lakes Environmental Center in Traverse City employs 60 scientists to test wastewater samples from across the country for COVID in an effort to help communities guide public health response. A couple of those workers have been testing Traverse City’s wastewater twice per week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September 2020 began directing grants to states, which contracted groups like GLEC to conduct testing. Test results are sent to local health departments, where, the CDC hopes, officials can target their public health response.
Testing a community’s effluent removes all the personal, political and subjective uncertainties from analysis of the pandemic.
Other COVID infection monitoring methods depend on personal decisions. Some people have symptoms but don’t get tested. Some people get tested even if they don’t have symptoms. Individual tests sometimes produce false positive or false negatives, or are used too early after infection to be of use. Some governmental entities involved in reporting chose not to share some information. Contact tracing efforts have fallen short of ideal throughout this national ordeal.
The result of all this uncertainty is that — despite the best efforts of public health departments — it is difficult to accurately track how prevalent COVID infection is in a community.
Hospitalization rates are one of the most reliable gauges of community infection levels. But they reflect only those people who suffer the worst symptoms, not the number of residents sick at home, or the number of asymptomatic folks breathing out the virus wherever they go.
But everybody poops, and the COVID-19 virus leaves the human body the same way everything else does.
It’s logical that testing wastewater can give a relatively clean overall picture of a community’s collective infection rate. Like a national census, a COVID test of effluent provides raw overall numbers averaged from a large group of contributors.
Politics don’t figure in, and neither do personal or governmental choices. Our waste tells the truth.
That truth provided some promising news last week.
February saw a steep drop from a peak in January, when the omicron variant swept across the region. Samples from Traverse City show detections dropped by more than half across a three-week period. A sample from Feb. 3 — which could still be an outlier — had a tenth as many COVID particles as a sample collected on Jan. 20.
That means Traverse City’s overall COVID infection rate may be on the decline.
Mick DeGraeve, a scientist and founder of GLEC, said big variances are possible from week to week. Wastewater testing isn’t the end-all solution for monitoring COVID rates.
But it provides a non-partisan, non-individual, collective truth that can help us keep track of just how many of our neighbors are infected with COVID.
