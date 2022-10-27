Some questions can take years to answer.
Take, for example, one regarding downtown Traverse City’s State Street, a thoroughfare that’s always seemed to be the kid brother to big bro Front Street, although some would consider State iconic in its own right. It leads to the historic Park Place Hotel and other businesses that have been city staples for years, such as Mode’s Bum Steer and Max’s Service. And when lit up at Christmas time, the street is a sight to behold.
Traverse City commissioners last week approved a Downtown Development Authority request to switch State Street to two-way traffic, as the city did for a brief time in 2020, but this time for a two-year trial project. It changes the street between Pine Street and Boardman Avenue to two-way, plus one block each of Boardman and Pine toward Front Street.
The section has been one-way since 1967, although the question of how to best move traffic up or down State has been around even longer.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy called the trial a chance to examine a “generational” change focused on a better pedestrian experience, encouraging slower traffic and adding vibrancy to the corridor, as previously reported. Authority COO Harry Burkholder said earlier this month the goal is to better connect the downtown’s grid and improve circulation for all road users, drivers and otherwise, and it could lead to economic development.
But the project has its detractors. Some city commissioners raised doubts about the trial’s traffic-calming effects and whether it would make for an easier experience for pedestrians and cyclists. A Record-Eagle story published in April mentioned that fewer than half the respondents to a survey supported the change.
The key to the project’s possible success seems to be its flexibility. City Engineer Tim Lodge said city engineering staff will take part in studying the traffic changes and Mayor Richard Lewis said there will be a chance to make adjustments during the trial.
And it’s wise that the trial includes a built-in expiration date, giving city leaders a clear chance to put the street back to the way it was if the project is unsuccessful.
In the big picture, the trial seems to be a relatively low-risk attempt to boost a part of downtown that seemingly hasn’t yet realized its full potential.
As Lodge said earlier this month, “Not everything works out, but if we don’t try, we won’t know.”
