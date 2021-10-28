Voting is the absolute bedrock of representative government. Without free and fair elections, democracy cannot exist.
So vote Tuesday, if you can. Not all local units of government have elections this November, so not all of us can exercise our right to vote next week.
But those of us who can cast ballots should.
In Antrim County, Village of Central Lake residents will vote Tuesday on a proposed millage to operate and equip its police department.
In Benzie County, voters will consider a Frankfort-Elberta schools bonding proposal. City of Frankfort voters will choose from six candidates running for city council. Benzonia Township residents will vote on a bond proposal to fund construction of a medical/first responder station and township office.
In Grand Traverse County, City of Traverse City residents will vote for mayor and city commissioners. Fife Lake Township voters will consider a fire equipment millage request.
In Kalkaska County, Blue Lake Township residents will vote on a road millage proposal. Clearwater Township voters will consider renewing a fire department millage. Springfield Township residents will vote on a fire equipment millage.
In Leelanau County, Leland Township voters will decide a millage renewal proposal for parks improvements, operating expenses and capital improvements.
Each of these local questions matters to the voters in those communities. We never should forget that our voices count in every election, no matter how large or small the voter pool.
The last year has brought national elections to the top of our shared awareness. But democracy doesn’t exist only at the national level.
Local elections are just as important as votes that install politicians in Washington, D.C. or Lansing.
America’s form of government has thrived for 245 years because citizens vote — for presidents, senators, representatives, governors, county board members, sheriffs, township officials, school boards, city council members, ballot measures and millage requests.
If you’re not familiar with the issues you’re eligible to vote on next week, we encourage you take time this weekend to educate yourself. Read up on candidates and issues.
Your voice counts. Your opinion matters. Help guide your city, your township, your school system, your police department. Vote on Tuesday.