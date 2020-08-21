When money is tight, like during the COVID-19 pandemic that has thrown millions of Americans into unemployment lines, it’s only natural that people try to save money. But it’s just not right to save money by trashing the environment.
Adopt-a-Forest is hosting the “100 Cleanups in 100 Days” campaign that strives to enlist volunteers to pick up trash from state and federal lands. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging nature lovers to lend a hand in the effort, which continues through September 22.
More than 600 illegal dump sites in 61 Michigan counties have been identified for cleanup. The list includes 25 sites in Grand Traverse County, 15 in Benzie, 16 in Antrim and 12 in Kalkaska county. Volunteers already have cleared waste from 65 sites.
“We thought it a perfect challenge to match the challenges going on around the country,” said campaign coordinator Conor Haenni, a Huron Pines AmeriCorps member serving with the Traverse City DNR Field Office.
Government-owned wild lands across the nation are being stressed this summer as Americans flee crowds and seek socially distanced recreation. Some campers apparently aren’t familiar with the old saying “Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints.” Reports from parks across the nation detail widespread problems with garbage being left behind.
And what has been a continuing issue in Michigan forests — illegal dumping — may have gotten even worse this year. The economic stresses of the pandemic likely have driven cash-strapped residents to toss refrigerators, tires and other household refuse in our wildlands.
“It’s common that we see an increase in dumping when there’s a downturn and money is tight,” Haenni said.
Garbage can contaminate groundwater and pose threats to animals’ health. And it’s disheartening to round a corner on a beautiful two-track — on foot, on a bike, atop a horse, or riding something with a motor — and spy a pile of trash blemishing nature’s beauty.
We applaud every volunteer who picks up and properly disposes of garbage found in the woods.
Adopt-a-Forest volunteers since 1991 have removed 22,000 pickup loads of trash from Michigan lands. About half of the dumped waste, they say, is recyclable — which would have been free to dispose of correctly.
Volunteers can register for “100 Cleanups in 100 Days” at cleanforests.org. The site provides options to select a cleanup location from the interactive map, find field tips and waste hauling information.
We encourage everyone to dispose of waste properly: Recycle what can be recycled and seek out legal means of disposing what can’t be recycled. Please don’t dump it in our cherished forests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.