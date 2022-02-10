Beards and mustaches decorated with icicles are one of our favorite sights at the finish line of cross-country ski races. It’s something impossible to witness in the summertime. They’re the product of winter’s frigid air, long-distance physical effort and moisture exhaled in mass quantities.
The ice weighs down the competitors, just a bit, but their smiles at the finish line suggest they don’t mind. And spectators are bemused by the sight of icy strings dangling from those cheery faces.
Chances are there will plenty of ice beards this weekend in northern Michigan.
Cross-country skiers from far and wide will converge on Traverse City to take part in the North American Vasa cross-county ski race. They’ll be joined by fat-tire bikers, who can generate ice beards just as impressive as the skiers’ — assuming the weather is right.
Altogether, nearly 1,000 men, women and children will ski or pedal against their fellow competitors during the two-day series of races.
The Vasa is a celebration of winter, an acknowledgement that even though it’s cold outside we still seek to challenge ourselves, still hunger for friendly competition, still want to engage with the glory of nature in northern Michigan.
More than 200 volunteers make the weekend fun possible by tending trails year round, preparing the course for the crowds and staffing the busy two-day festival. More than 40 sponsors add their muscle to the effort.
COVID-19 concerns canceled the 2021 event. The Vasa is back at full force this year. A few modifications to the traditional stadium layout were made because of COVID-19 precautions, but 2022 will provide the world-class spectacle that enthusiasts have come to love.
The TART Trails and Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association groomers have been working on cross country ski trails and fatbike venues, and this year’s winter conditions are expected to be excellent.
The 46th annual Vasa Festival of Races is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday 2022 at Timber Ridge Resort.
We salute the competitors for pitting their skill and stamina against the rigors of winter. We salute the sponsors for helping finance the event. We salute the volunteers for making it all happen.
Their efforts create a joyous winter interlude — no matter what the weather, and no matter how many icicles decorate finish-line faces.