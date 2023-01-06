It never ceases to amaze us how so many people in the public sector don’t know who they work for.
Sometimes, it seems as if those occupying these positions feel divinely chosen from on-high, when the reality is that they rest on a foundation forged from the ground up – by the people and for the people.
The ruling by Oakland County Judge Jacob James Cunningham was a widespread slap in the face with an aristocratic glove, and an eye-popper to boot.
Cunningham’s decision to deny a Freedom of Information Act request by Rochester Community School District parent Carol Beth Litkouhi to learn more about the curriculum of a History of Ethnic and Gender Studies class was that only public employees who work in the executive branch are considered public bodies for purposes of FOIA.
We fully disagree with this narrow, dangerous interpretation, but it also points out an irony.
By that reasoning, shouldn’t the head of the executive branch, i.e. Michigan’s governor, be subject to FOIA? The second highest in the executive branch, the lieutenant governor? The governor’s executive office? Their employees? What about the Legislature?
The judge seems to have it upside-down since, in Michigan, the heavy lifting on government transparency and Freedom of Information is largely carried out in the smaller workings of government, from village to school district, board, commission, employee, city, county, agency, council. Any body primarily funded by our tax dollars must furnish the records pertaining to the decisions made about those tax dollars.
(Incidentally, when taxpayers are charged for receiving FOIA requests, remember we are being charged twice.)
So it’s ironic that the judge pointed at the branch and employees who are one of FOIA’s most problematic offenders as a way to define it, when those people on top keep Michigan at the bottom of national transparency rankings.
Public school and taxpayer-funded charter school curriculum should be freely available to whoever wants to see it. If parents have an issue with how something is taught in the classroom, they should be able to address it with the school board in open, public proceedings.
That a teacher, now a district, now a judge, all public employees, are blessing the idea of secret kingdoms in the classroom is more than problematic. But pointing to the executive branch as the body “who follows FOIA” is laughable, too, for all the wrong reasons.
Transparency creates the trust that comes from verifiable fact. Our public figures in the executive branch need to model this behavior, lest the message get muddled.
