Sometimes the most valuable things in life are hidden in plain sight.
Turtle Cove is a forgotten little corner of Arbutus Lake. There’s no sandy beach to attract sunbathers, no playground calling out to young children. From the adjacent neighborhood road, there’s just an unbroken wall of forest. From the water, a tapestry of oak and birch. It’s a 120-acre plot of steep forested hillsides, interrupted only by an overgrown two-track.
Not much to look at — unless you appreciate nature.
Details along the shore include an eagle’s nest, lily pads, spawning fish and the cove’s namesake sunning turtles. It’s one of the most ecologically sensitive shorelines on all of Arbutus Lake, said Sue Foster, Arbutus Lake Association president and board member since the group’s founding. She and other lakeside landowners support the idea of protecting the cove from development.
The nonprofit Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy hopes to raise $2.4 million to buy the land. The conservancy has until the end of 2023 to raise enough money to buy the 120 acres, open it to the public and maintain it. It seeks to collect $2.4 million, including $160,000 for a stewardship endowment and $115,000 to develop trails and a small parking spot. Donors already have agreed to put up about $1 million toward the project.
Conservancy Executive Director Glen Chown said the price reflects a discount on what the land would otherwise fetch, courtesy of current owners Casey and Dana Cowell. Casey Cowell told the conservancy for a recent publication that it was “glaringly obvious” that so much undeveloped land along the lake ought to be preserved.
We agree.
The majority of shore along most of the region’s inland lakes is occupied by private homes. Lakeside cottages, long a staple of northern Michigan, still are being built by people who crave the peaceful sight of water meeting land.
But not everyone can afford a lakeside home. Actually, only the few can. The rest of us satisfy our craving for lake shore experience by visiting public access points. As development marches forward, those public access points become fewer.
Preserving Turtle Cove also could help preserve the health of the entire Arbutus Lake ecosystem.
The Arbutus Lake Association has been monitoring water quality since its formation in 1991, Foster said. Turtle Cove has a muddy bottom that locks up nutrients like phosphorus that, if disturbed by development and dredging, could hurt the lake’s health.
It’s a unique spot, Chown said, not only for its ecological richness, but for the fact it is such a large tract of undeveloped land so close to Traverse City. There’s an urgency to save the wetland and the woods uphill of it, as protecting them is critical to keeping the lake’s water quality high, he said.
Concerns over damage to the lake featured large in the backlash against a proposed housing development slated for the land in the 1990s, and those plans were dropped. East Bay Township later adopted stricter zoning rules covering shoreline development. Some lots have sold near Turtle Cove’s south shore, and homes are visible from the shore in Turtle Cove.
Chown said the conservancy doesn’t plan any kind of shoreline infrastructure, like a dock or kayak launch, at Turtle Cove. The public already is able to access the lake via a boat launch at the adjacent Arbutus Lake State Forest Campground.
We applaud the conservancy’s effort to preserve this microcosm of northern Michigan nature, this little world of dirt, water, trees, eagles and turtles. Donate or learn more at www.gtrlc.org.
