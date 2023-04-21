Messages meant to inspire environmental action often try to flatter our sense of importance.
“Only YOU can prevent forest fires,” says Smokey Bear.
“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not,” says The Lorax in Dr. Seuss’ namesake book.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” says Margaret Mead.
But while these and other inspirational quotes reinforce our individual role in the bigger ecological picture, we’re wondering that if, on this Earth Day 2023, we might try the opposite approach.
How about we instead ponder our insignificance? How about we zoom way out and examine our situation from there?
The famous “Pale Blue Dot” photo taken by the Voyager 1 probe in February 1990 shows Earth from roughly 4 billion miles away. Carl Sagan famously compared our planet to a “mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam.” The perspective instantly shrinks our lives, and any self-importance attached to them, into oblivion.
Instead of starring in our own lives, we see ourselves as supporting characters in a much larger tableau.
For all the vastness of space and our human ingenuity, our species can’t live anywhere else. Earth, this pale blue rock hanging in space, is our only home.
When time is measured in light years and eons, our individual roles become one of housekeeping.
Here, our honey-do list looks similar to the ones we’re flattered into: Participate in cleanups, donate to good causes, be mindful of your environmental footprint, be “green.”
But our blue dot is what connects us, and strategies needed for its care must be encompassing and generational.
From here, divisions between people and party not only look unimportant, but meaningless.
Locally we’re on the front lines of caring for a fifth of the world’s fresh water, under threat from invasive species and already showing scars from manufacturing, agriculture, energy production, and all the systems that care for our basic needs.
A recent Bridge Michigan story on warm weather brining of unpaved roads show the complexities: Sprawl, roads and parking lots drive up salt use. The salt in runoff has polluted the waterways to the point of turning some streams brackish and increasing salinity in Lake Michigan. Salt is applied on roadways for winter safety. Brine is applied to unpaved roads in the summer to keep dust particles down. Local road commissions are bickering with the state over regulations.
But, as caretakers of that blue dot, we see alternatives. We can drive slower, which can alleviate the need for salt in both cases. We can empower our road commissions to look for alternatives that make sense. We can understand that change and sacrifice are a part of living in this fragile place.
While our individual lives may be a blip, the sum total of our actions can make a world of difference.
