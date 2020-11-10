Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.