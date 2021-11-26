It’s been 33 years since the Traverse City Trojans played a state championship football game.
Much has changed since then. But the team’s winning spirit is just as strong as it was in 1988 when legendary Traverse City Senior High School football coach Jim Ooley led the team to the state title. The Trojans aim to win again this year.
“I told our kids we have not played our best game yet,” head coach Eric Schugars said last week after the Trojans beat South Lyon, 56-20, in their semi-final victory.
The Trojans’ opponent in today’s Division 2 championship game will be the Pilots from De La Salle Collegiate High School, an all-boys Catholic school in Warren. The Pilots last week topped Livonia Franklin 49-14 to win a berth in the championship. De La Salle won the title in 2014, 2017 and 2018, and was runner-up in 2020.
The scene today will be familiar for De La Salle. But the experience will be all new for the Trojan team.
Back in 1988, the championships were held in the Pontiac Silver Dome. Nowadays, they’re at Ford Field in Detroit.
Traverse City Senior High School in 1988 competed in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s top rung: Class A, the state’s largest schools. MHSAA reformatted its structure in 1990. Traverse City Central High School now competes a notch down from Class 1, Michigan schools with the largest number of students.
The last time the Trojans competed in the championship was a decade before Traverse City Senior High School split in 1998 into Traverse City Central and Traverse City West.
Much has changed since the Trojans’ last state championship win 33 years ago. The players are of a different generation. They’ll compete in a different MHSAA class and in a different stadium. And they’ll play for a different school (Central instead of its pre-split predecessor).
Trojan spirit, though, is as strong as ever. Go Trojans!
The Traverse City St. Francis Gladiators and the Suttons Bay Norsemen have plenty of spirit of their own.
The Glads, who had a 12-1 season record, last week competed in the Division 7 semifinals, but lost 28-21 to Pewamo-Westphalia at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs.
“So proud of our guys and how they fought to the end,” said St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers.
The Norsemen played last week in the Division 1 eight-player finals in Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome in Marquette. They were riding high with a 12-1 season record, but this was the third straight year the Norsemen fell in the finals.
“The previous two hurt pretty bad, but this one hurts the most,” Suttons Bay senior Hugh Periard said.
That pain, though, is softened by the knowledge that both the Gladiators and the Norsemen had seasons that culminated in a trip to the semifinals.
All three teams should be proud of their performance through a terrific football season.