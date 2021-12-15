Use extra care when driving near snowplows. By their nature, they’re big, heavy, sometimes a bit slow, and frequently surrounded by opaque clouds of billowing snow.
Safe winter driving depends on two things: visibility and traction. Eyes need to see what’s ahead so drivers can decide what to do with pedals and steering wheel. Tires need to grip the road surface so vehicles can turn, accelerate and slow.
Local roads have been snow-covered and slippery for a couple of weeks already this winter, so most of us have gotten back into the winter-driving mindset. We know slamming on the brakes doesn’t necessarily mean our car is going to stop on a dime. We know cranking the steering wheel at speed doesn’t mean our vehicle is going to accurately point in the direction we’d like it to. We know stomping on the gas is just as likely to do nothing as it is to produce a burst of speed.
Driving in winter takes nerves of steel and a light touch. Make a sudden move at the controls and you’re likely to end up stuck in a ditch or, worse, crashed into another vehicle.
Safety warnings apply at double strength when driving near a snowplow. Those big trucks and their drivers are tasked with clearing snow off roads so the rest of us can get to work, school and stores. The trucks are big and powerful so they can scrape snow off pavement and fling it off to the side. They need to move at sufficient speed to accomplish that chore.
The result is several tons of steel moving along the slippery road in the middle of a semi-transparent veil of swirling snow. That’s something the average car has no business messing with — visibility and traction both are in short supply.
Plow drivers have a tough job. They hit the road on dark frigid mornings to confront Mother Nature’s finest head-on. And they need to do it while surrounded by impatient drivers in a hurry to get places, drivers who sometimes take unwise chances that can lead to tragic ends.
We need to keep our distance while plow drivers clear the way.
If the forecast calls for substantial snow overnight, set your alarm five minutes earlier so you have time to scrape fresh snow off your car, shovel the driveway and proceed more slowly than usual on roads that will be slippery.
Don’t try to pass a working snowplow on a two-lane road. Take extra care if passing on a multi-lane road. If visibility is poor, don’t take chances.
Allow plow drivers plenty of room. They not only need to watch the road, they also need to keep their blade in just the right spot in the lane, at just the right height, at just the right speed, eyeing where displaced snow is going, all the while watching for curbs and other road obstacles and planning for the next turn.
You’re just driving. They’re driving and working. Treat working plows like the massive industrial tools that they are. Keep your eye on them and maintain a safe distance.
Seasoned Michiganders know that a big overnight snowfall means traffic will move slowly in the morning. We know we need to give plow drivers enough room to do their job safely.
If you’re worried about getting to work on time, leave early. And if you end up driving behind a snowplow, just relax, back off and be glad it’s out there clearing the way for you.