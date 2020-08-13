Turning the other cheek isn’t always easy, but it’s often the right choice.
Our community should join us in applauding the series of decisions we watched unfold during a standoff earlier this week at a home along east Eighth Street. Difficult decisions made by Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien and his command staff during the three-hour stalemate successfully de-escalated a situation that had the potential to end badly.
It was the kind of call that could’ve ended violently.
The standoff began about 4 p.m. on Monday when a 69-year-old Traverse City man’s girlfriend called 911 to report he had drunkenly grabbed a handgun and began firing. She later told police he was suicidal, struggled with mental health problems, and was confined to an upstairs bedroom by hip problems.
The emergency call was enough to flood the neighborhood with body armor-clad police officers and sheriff’s deputies from across the region. The show of force is standard practice in response to reports of shots fired and a standoff. And sometimes that force is necessary to contain or stop someone bent on hurting others.
But in this situation, as often happens, the confrontation was a cry for a different type of intervention, a cry for help. Police leaders at the scene stopped traffic, surrounded the house and ensured everyone in the neighborhood kept safe distance.
Then they waited. And waited.
In fact, police waited about three hours.
They waited long enough to determine there wasn’t any reason to risk the wellbeing — of either the man inside the house or officers — by storming the home to end the standoff. Sure, an old-fashioned, kick-down-the-door show of force would’ve ended the situation more quickly, but that kind of response wouldn’t have been necessary or appropriate.
Instead, O’Brien decided to send most of the law enforcement turnout home, and posted a few officers near the house to ensure the situation didn’t re-escalate.
The next morning, officers were able to roust the man with help from a robot sent upstairs to greet him. He needed help, wanted help and cooperated with first responders who took him to Munson Medical Center.
“He said he needed help,” O’Brien said a day after the incident. “ Well, we’re here to help you, that’s our job.”
Hindsight offers us a clear glimpse of downright good policing in action. Thoughtful policing. Community policing.
The kind of policing worthy of praise and applause.
