It’s hard not to feel a sense of relief upon seeing the cover of this year’s Traverse City Film Festival movie guide, with the words “The Return!” emblazoned near the top.
The years between now and the last Film Festival in 2019 were long and difficult for most of us, and heartbreaking for those who lost family members, friends, jobs or businesses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The irony is at the same time the coronavirus was shuttering movie theaters — including Traverse City’s own State Theatre, Bijou by the Bay and Cherry Blossom 14 multiplex — and twice canceling the annual festival, film became even more important to us than it was beforehand. Many relied on movies to provide a needed sense of escape and to pass the time in shutdowns and quarantines.
Film at its heart is story, and stories can be a lifeline in dark times. To be able to spend two hours transported away from the cares and troubles of life is a gift.
But while watching movies at home can be a boon, nothing can replace the magic of the cinema: The darkened theater, the lit screen, the music and sounds you can actually feel, and more, all create a shared experience that can’t be duplicated elsewhere.
Many of us at some point during the past two years questioned when — or if — we’d ever to be able to have that experience again.
“Welcome back ... Through much of 2020 and 2021, I honestly wondered if I would ever write those words again,” Film Festival Founder and President Michael Moore wrote in the introduction to the 2022 guide.
As COVID-19 finally started to loosen its grip, there were some flickers of hope for local movie lovers — the first when the Cherry Blossom reopened in August 2020. Then things seemed that much brighter when the State and Bijou reopened last November.
Now, with the return of the Film Festival, there’s a sense of completion for Traverse City’s many cinephiles, be they locals or visitors: The cinematic magic is back in full, and we couldn’t be happier.
And now, on with the show.
