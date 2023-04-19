There’s plenty to “show off” in our showcase community. You can tell by the mid-summer lineup on Pierce Stocking Drive or the 40-minute wait at your favorite restaurant.
It’s a little harder to gauge interest in, say, government transparency and the state of Michigan’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings acts.
But, on that point, we had plenty to show off last week when the Michigan Press Association and the Record-Eagle invited the attorney general to speak on the subject to a 100-plus capacity crowd.
MPA President Lisa McGraw told us it was the best showing they’d seen in a series of similar FOIA/OMA town halls across the state. Even in populous areas like Macomb County, less than 30 people would turn up to learn about their rights in government.
The full seats, the great questions that came from the people in them — including several stumpers — and the civil discourse it generated is one our entire community can be proud of.
What we can’t be proud of is our transparency laws that guide the people’s access to government.
Attorney General Dana Nessel is right: Michigan is one of the worst states in the country when it comes to open government. We were dead last in ethics, accountability and transparency in government in the Center for Public Integrity’s ranking.
Yet, time and time again, promises to reform our laws — laws that don’t include the governor’s office, laws that don’t include our Legislature, laws that leave much to be desired in the judiciary — somehow don’t come to fruition.
Nessel, when asked point-blank by Record-Eagle Reporter Mardi Link if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could choose to open her office to FOIA without a law forcing it, said “yes.”
The answer for why Whitmer hasn’t was that the Legislature also could do so and hasn’t — and wasn’t that unfair?
This stalemate of convenience has gone on long enough. Nearly all politicians rail against it during elections, yet that can somehow continues to bounce down the road.
Our current state of affairs shows both Michigan Democrats and Republicans have transparency reforms in play, and both parties blame each other for the lack of progress. This can’t continue.
The people of Michigan said, loudly and clearly, they want transparency when they voted in Proposal 1 last year. That act requires elected state legislative and state executive officials to annually disclose income, assets, liabilities, lobbyist gifts, organization affiliation and employment contracts.
The people of Traverse City said it again when they showed up to talk about transparency in government.
When you have people willing to show up, that’s something to show off.
