It’s a simple, foundational lesson that’s been taught in children’s classes for hundreds and hundreds of years, but it seems there are always some who need a refresher on the Golden Rule.
There’s really no better time to be reminded than now as Labor Day weekend is almost upon us, as well as the inevitable surge of late-summer visitors to the Grand Traverse area. Guaranteed, some of our bars, restaurants, stores and other locales will be crammed with locals and visitors alike, with long lines and possibly longer waits inevitable for area businesses — especially for the many that have struggled to maintain operational staffing levels.
It’s simply the reality of current circumstances, and it’s been this way for a while now.
It’s just plain wrong these workers have always been targets of verbal abuse and general disrespect, but the current challenging economic and labor climate has made things even worse. Do a search in your feed on any social media platform and you’re bound to find posts from service industry and retail workers, or businesses, imploring people to be decent and patient amid difficult circumstances.
Earlier this summer Bellaire’s Short’s Brewing Company took to Facebook to say “Enough is Enough,” referring to “customers who swear, yell, laugh in our faces, name-call, belittle, bring us to tears, and threaten negative reviews or to never come back.”
This isn’t the first time Short’s has had to tell disrespectful patrons “if you can’t be kind, we can’t help you.”
East Park Tavern in Charlevoix made state and national headlines recently when it closed its kitchen early one evening “due to the mistreatment of our servers,” according to a sign hung up in the restaurant.
“I had come downstairs from the third floor to our main dining room, and one of my servers was breaking down in the server station,” tavern General Manager Larah Moore told the “Today” show. “She was crying. And I just kind of took my kitchen manager to the side, and we both decided we had enough.”
Bottom line: This bullying, disrespectful behavior is completely unacceptable. If someone can’t bear with the crowds and wait times and show basic human decency to servers, cashiers and others, they should stay home.
So before we head out this weekend let’s all remind ourselves of the timeless words we’ve heard over and over, but apparently not enough:
“Treat others the way you want to be treated.”
