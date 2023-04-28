We call our beautiful lakeshore, forests and grasslands home.
So do the many creatures we share it with — a group that now includes ticks.
Formerly, our frigid winters kept them at bay.
Then they started having a season, roughly April to September.
Now tick bites and tick-borne illness are appearing year-round in Michiganders and their pets. There are five ticks now common to our state: American dog tick, which can cause Rocky Mountain spotted fever and tularemia, rare in Michigan; brown dog tick; woodchuck tick; lone star tick; and the only one that carries the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, the blacklegged tick.
The blacklegged tick also can cause anaplasmosis, babesiosis, deer-tick virus, and ehrlichiosis.
But Lyme disease is by far the most common tick-spread disease. It also is the most commonly reported vector-borne disease in the United States, and is spreading across our state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to MDHHS maps, Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Benzie counties are “known risk” sites where at least two cases of Lyme exposure or disease-carrying ticks were found.
Last year, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported three suspected or confirmed cases of Lyme disease in its Antrim, Emmet, Charlevoix and Otsego-county coverage area.
This shouldn’t stop us from enjoying our home. In fact, health experts hope, instead, that we’ll get ticked off.
They advise us to take the offense, and keep ticks from spreading disease by protecting ourselves and scanning for these bloodsuckers after every outing. Also:
- Use repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin.
- Wear clothing that has been treated with permethrin.
- Remove ticks from your clothes and pets before going back indoors.
- Look for ticks on your body, especially the scalp, ears, armpits, belly button, waist, and groin.
- Put your clothes in the dryer on high heat for 60 minutes to kill any remaining ticks.
- Take a shower as soon as you can after coming indoors.
- If you find an imbedded tick, immediately remove it as it typically requires 36 to 48 hours to transmit Lyme disease. Use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible and pull upward. Soak the tick in rubbing alcohol as they will often let go.
- Remember ticks can be smaller than a sesame seed.
Lyme infections often cause joint pain, fatigue and fever and can be heralded by a bull’s eye-shaped rash. Michigan offers a tick identification service, although the state no longer tests submitted ticks for diseases.
Ticks like wooded or grassy areas near rivers, lakes, or oceans. We tend to like those areas, too.
So as the temperature rises, along with our tendency to roam, stay ticked off — and aware.
