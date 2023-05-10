The map’s color that jumps out first isn’t the fire-engine red checkerboard of Africa, nor the sedate blue pockets amid bright-hot colors.
It is the maroon swath of Asia that curls through the Middle East, like a spreading pool of old blood.
The map, created annually by Reporters Without Borders, shows the World Press Freedoms Index. Here, 180 countries are ranked on seven criteria: pluralism (measures the degree of representation of opinions in the media space), media independence, environment and self-censorship, legislative framework, transparency, infrastructure and abuse.
The immensity of that liver-colored swath, the downward slide of rankings in general, shows a fundamental freedom in peril. Today’s journalism environment is considered “bad” in seven out of 10 countries. According to Guardian reporting, the United Nations said 85 percent of people live in countries where media freedom declined in the past five years.
Beyond the disinformation, propaganda and artificial intelligence that threatens to out-shout journalism are the dangers of doing the day-to-day work.
At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022, according to the International Federation of Journalists (up from 47 the year before), and another seven have died already in 2023. Reporters Without Borders Secretary General Christophe Deloire told the Guardian that “authoritarian leaders become increasingly bold in their attempts to silence the press,” and warned, “The international community needs to wake up to reality, and act together, decisively and fast, to reverse this dangerous trend.”
The work can be dangerous even in countries marked “satisfactory,” like the U.S. (No. 45) or northern neighbor Canada (No. 15), as journalists and media workers are often targeted for harassment, threats and intimidation. There’s also a lot fewer of them doing the work — an April 13 Press Gazette story cited 3,300-plus positions gone in UK and North American media since January.
All of this to say that press freedom — a foundation of democracy and justice — comes at a cost much greater than the $1.50 we pay at the newsstand. Access to freely gathered information, both pleasant and unpleasant, is a freedom that should never be taken for granted, especially today.
The International Affairs Forum highlights press freedom tonight when former Moscow bureau chief for Newsweek and president of the International Center for Journalists Joyce Barnathan speaks with Gene Gibbons, former chief White House correspondent for Reuters. The event is both in-person and livestreamed at 6:30 p.m. from Milliken Auditorium. Visit tciaf.com for tickets and information.
