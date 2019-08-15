Last week’s news showed our inner conflict.
1. When local voters and representatives in counties that voted for recreational marijuana in 2018 opted to bar marijuana businesses in 2019.
2. When an affordable housing project was voted down in an area where “we need affordable housing” is a mantra.
Now perhaps these weren’t the right proposals, or the right time, but it does beg a general question to ask ourselves: How do we expect one without the other when we say we want both?
We’ll pass on the marijuana issue for now — except to say that not-in-my-backyard fears drove marijuana businesses into Colorado’s low-income neighborhoods with varying results.
But we want to tackle No. 2, as affordable housing projects also often vex neighborhoods where they are proposed — and in Traverse City, we don’t have much room for argument. Most land within the city limits is developed, and much of the city is residential. It’s going to have to go somewhere.
What happened with this last project — when six single-family homes, called “micro-flats” proposed at 1027 Fern St. received a soft pass that included a petition before a formal ask was made — isn’t a new story.
Many projects die by neighborhood fears of falling property values and increased crime. Yet we’re also told emphatically and often, that pricing young people out of housing will eventually result in a painful death for the community we know and love.
So how do we create an environment where those who need affordable housing — think anyone who works in retail, food, tourism, and many, many professional jobs that don’t pay enough to comfortably withstand a monthly $1,000 rent wallop — feel welcome?
This isn’t to say that anything with the name “affordable housing” slapped on it shouldn’t be fully vetted. There are flawed projects out there. The right project should also be a good fit for the community, and have neighborhood buy-in.
But we’re conflicted beings, and our fears, both founded and unfounded, can get in the way of the big picture. HomeStretch Executive Director Jon Stimson said he’ll request consideration of a smaller project at the site instead.
“That’s the problem with affordable housing, is that we all want it, but where should we put it?” he said.
