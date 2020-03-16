We are creatures of habit.
Routines help us feel safe. Taking comfort in the routine is one of the first lessons we learn as humans.
Woe to those who disrupt “The Routine” of a small child.
We adults are really just bigger children, and our routines are the structure that holds our lives in place.
We now find ourselves in an uncomfortable spot. Our work, school, social routines are shaken, possibly for a long time, and to our detriment.
Most of us aren’t sure what to do, or how to deal with it. We’re cranky, fearful and angry.
The excess energy around is quickly being converted into fear.
And comforts are hard to come by.
We feel cut off from each other. We can’t hug each other or take comfort in physical closeness. Reassurances ring hollow when so much is unknown.
But we do know a few things — the importance of social distancing.
If we combine this in our scramble to find a new routine that will get us through this time, we should be OK.
Schools have sent out suggested routines for those with kids at home.
Wake up. Change out of your pajamas. Attack the school work. Take walks. Factor in creative time. Outdoors time. Time to connect (remotely) with others, if possible. And time to wash hands and disinfect surfaces.
It seems simple, but we will have to remind ourselves to do all of these things during this time.
For us non students and sent home from work, we will need something to replace work in our routine. Eight hours of constant fretting about bills will not keep us healthy.
We will need to stay productive.
We call on our leaders to let us help be an active part of the solution, while we keep our distance. In turn we will trust that the millions and billions being put toward this virus will eventually alleviate the financial pressure. We know that the government is a slow, heavy ship that doesn’t turn on a dime.
We need something to do, a routine. Great leaders put people to work.
Take the chef in the kitchen, cooking for her dinner party.
The guests hover around the kitchen, not knowing what to do with themselves. The successful host will give everyone a proverbial potato to peel, and thus a share in the success of the stew.
Underscoring our ties to our collective destiny needs to become part of our routine.
Leaving people simmering at home is a waste of productivity, and our innate desire to do something.
Right now, the world is topsy-turvy, but a new routine will emerge.
We hope yours will be healthy, for yours connects with ours, as we endure this together.
