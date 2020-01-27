Sometimes the teacher is the teacher. But sometimes, and likely more often than we give them credit for, the student is the teacher.
Last week several Grand Traverse Academy students taught us a thing or two about what taking an interest in someone looks like.
It looks red and green.
Now that colorblind GTA biology teacher Matt Drost can see these colors, he needs to get a new shtick when he teaches about genetic color-blindness.
Now that his students have bought him color-corrective glasses, they too need a new shtick in practical jokes, i.e no more writing papers for Drost in multicolored ink.
The parties may be seeking new shticks but there’s no doubt their relationship has gotten stronger for the caring shown in recent days.
Seven of Drost’s students — ages 15, 16 and 17 — took up a collection to buy him the $430 glasses. They went to the Dollar Store and bought a bunch of red and green things, and decorated the greenhouse — where Drost works — and surprised him.
The kids changed how Drost sees the world. He’ll see the tender spring green of new shoots in spring and the scarlet of autumn for the first time in his life.
But they’ve changed how we see them, too.
We think it’s great when the kids take it upon themselves to care about us, executing their unique vision the way only they could.
Drost and his students may need something new to laugh about, but we have no doubt that they will find it.
