Something stinks in Grand Traverse County — and chances are, it’ll stay that way if bureaucrats continue to make a mountain out of a pile of dead deer carcasses.
If the standoff between the county Road Commission, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy continues, it stinks for the taxpayers who now have rotting animals in front of their domiciles.
If the county has to contract with a solid waste removal company for roadkill, it also stinks for taxpayers who must now pay for it.
If the state’s own agencies can’t agree with each other, it stinks for everyone as now the state seems to be creating a new, festering problem instead of dealing with the many we already have.
Our legislature and the governor should tell these players that the buck stops here.
It seems to us that the complaints began with an isolated incident — an unfortunate stack of three or four deer carcasses that found its way to a visible, public location at a Fife Lake DNR property trailhead. The understandable complaints went to the DNR. The DNR rounded on the road commission, which stopped picking up animals then told people to call the DNR. The DNR is now telling taxpayers to deal with the carcasses themselves.
Bill Hagan is 77 with a heart condition. Someone put a deer carcass alongside his East Bay Township driveway, and the DNR told him to bury it or put it in a garbage can. Hagan quipped to Record-Eagle Reporter Patti Brandt Burgess that accomplishing that feat would have taken a backhoe, since the carcass was too large to fit in his trash can.
Before now, the process seemed to work just fine. The road commission removed the deer as a community service and placed them on road rights-of-way adjacent to state land or on private property with the permission of the landowner. Our Grand Traverse County Road Commission workers were doing this nearly 500 times a year.
And the DNR used to be responsible for this task, which makes sense to us.
The DNR counts the deer. The DNR creates habitat for the deer. The DNR monitors deer disease. The DNR makes money off the deer through sale of hunting licenses. In short, the DNR manages the deer population — which numbers about 2 million animals.
In 2022, 251,700 deer were killed during rifle season, according to Bridge Michigan.
Deer also wander into roadways; Michigan State Police estimate 50,000 car-deer crashes annually. In addition to killing or fatally injuring a number of deer, in 2021, crashes killed 10 people (six on motorcycles) and injured 1,400 others.
If the DNR “owns” the deer in every other aspect besides their deaths in the roadways, so perhaps the DNR should help those who are efficiently undertaking the task of letting nature run its course in state rights-of-way — to the benefit of the many scavengers and biota.
We understand issues can arise through improper dead-deer disposal. No one wants an incident like the one in 2022, when EGLE flagged an open gravesite where the Genesee County Road Commission had placed animal carcasses, raising concerns about potential soil, groundwater and surface water contamination.
But, in northern Michigan, we are fortunate to have so much state rights-of-way that this never has seemed to be an issue before now.
State bureaucrats should do taxpayers a favor and not create a policy mountain out of a single pile. Let the buck stop here.
