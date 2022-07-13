When it comes to COVID-19, after all the fear and loathing — to borrow a phrase from Hunter S. Thompson (which somehow seems appropriate after the surreal experiences of the past two years) — we know the drill.
It’s simply this: When the rate of confirmed COVID cases starts to go up, it’s a good idea to take a few precautions to protect yourself, family and friends.
Those precautions should not be mandated by any government entity, they should be intelligent individual choices based on what people now know about the virus. We sure are a heck of a lot smarter about it now than we were two years ago.
In recent days, health officials have reported that the latest offshoots of the omicron variant have been detected in growing numbers in Michigan.
A slight increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations has been documented and the variant is believed to be the reason for it.
The proportion of all confirmed cases caused by the variants BA.4 and BA.5 is rising across the country and Michigan public health experts say cases are increasing in the state as well, Bridge Michigan reported Friday.
These two variants are responsible for more than 70 percent of new cases in the Midwest and across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For five consecutive weeks, the number of COVID cases in Michigan had been falling — until about 10 days ago. That’s when the percent of tests coming back positive rose from 12.5 percent to 15.5 percent.
The state was reporting 830 COVID-19 positive patients last Friday, the highest since June 17, when 851 cases were confirmed.
“What remains unclear is whether the appearance of the new variants, especially BA.5, considered the most transmissible variant yet, will trigger a sustained increase — and whether a pandemic-weary public would be willing to change its behavior if there is a new spike,” Bridge Michigan noted.
In recent weeks, many people have been embracing a new sort of normal. They are out and about; gathering in groups, participating in activities and returning to work.
This may be all to the good — and not just because businesses are reporting their numbers are up and bars and restaurants are packed. A return to some semblance of normalcy not only benefits the local economy, it benefits the public state of mind.
The community is in recovery mode after what seemed like a siege. While people took shelter in their individual foxholes, they were isolated and fraught with anxiety. Many have been pent up, restrained and restricted and they’re tired of it.
That’s why it’s a good bet that some will not return to the old pandemic measures of the past two years.
But, thankfully, we have new weapons to wield in this war: At-home tests are available, protective masks may be easily obtained, and pharmaceutical companies have developed new drugs to prevent serious illness.
So the strategy that health officials advise now is to get vaccinated, get boosters, have tests on hand at home to check for the virus and use the new therapeutic treatments as soon as possible after first symptoms occur.
Some people may choose to wear masks and observe social distancing — and that is their right.
These are good options that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has indicated it will not mandate.
That’s good, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.