The 13,238 or so American babies born on Sept. 11, 2001, will turn 21 years old this Sunday, celebrating a rite of passage into another level of adulthood, often a boisterous learning experience.
For them, their birthday, even this 21-year-old milestone, comes with a bittersweet price.
These babies grew up hearing stories about what it was like in the hospital or at home when the U.S. was in collective shock, when fear swirled around the world, grounding planes and gluing people to their television sets. Their day one birth story comes with doctors, nurses, midwives, family members working through the happy day while shouldering the weight of a horrible one.
The simple act of stating their birthdate is an unintentional eyebrow-raiser and conversation-starter in innocuous places like drugstore prescription counters and motor vehicle registration desks. They hear a lot about where people were when the twin towers of the World Trade Center came down.
A Yahoo News report in 2021 interviewed several young people about what it’s like.
Some talked about the strange dynamic that came of passing cupcakes around at school after a somber lesson about the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that killed 2,977 people and injured nearly 25,000 others. Some spoke about always having red, white and blue decorations at birthday parties. Others said they try to incorporate service projects that raised funds for victims’ families into their birthday, or put mental guardrails around the day to make it a normal birthday.
Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Twenty-first anniversaries tend to be quieter occasions than the gravitas we attach to decade and quarter-century milestones. Twenty-first birthdays, on the other hand, tend to be boisterous celebrations.
But whether we attend a birthday party or a memorial service this year, 9/11 continues to shape us.
We of reasoning age and older have the horror encoded in a “flashbulb memory” of vivid details of where we were when we learned, or — in the case of 9/11 breaking newscasts after the first plane hit the North Tower complex — watched it happened. We have a line of demarcation of the world before, and the world after.
We feel 9/11s reverberations today, and it colors our perspectives and worldview.
It also separates us from younger generations who, while living in a world shaped by its aftermath, have no before and no after. There’s just life.
Every year takes us further from that day, yet at the same time brings us closer to the generations before us, the ones who remember where they were in the bombing of Pearl Harbor, when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated. The keepers of history are the ones who remind us what it was like — with personal stories, with artifacts, with ceremonies and moments of silence.
By happenstance, the babies of 9/11 — now adults — also carry some of the historical load. Fifty of these babies were featured in a photo book called “Faces of Hope,” collected by the mother of a 9/11 baby to underscore that, when there’s life, there’s hope.
And while 21 years may be a quieter year for milestone tributes, we mark their happy birthdays along with remembrances of a changed world.
