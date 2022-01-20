Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer, known as TBAYS, just received a big financial boost from the local destination marketing organization.
Traverse City Tourism announced it will sponsor TBAYS to the tune of $100,000 over five years. The money will help TBAYS add up to seven more soccer fields at its Keystone Road athletic complex. TBAYS recently signed a long-term lease on the property from the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Department, a lease partly contingent on developing those fields.
The investment by Traverse City Tourism will help TBAYS continue to serve area young people interested in playing soccer.
The investment also will help TC Tourism fill hotel rooms, which is the nonprofit corporation’s primary goal. It is funded by an assessment on hotel rooms and other lodgings rented by vacationers, convention attendees and other visitors.
Local soccer players — who typically wouldn’t fill hotel rooms — aren’t the only users of TBAYS’ facilities. The organization hosts two major tournaments each year — the Cherry Capital Cup and Autumn Classic Soccer. Each event attracts about 200 out-of-town teams, which translates into nearly 10,000 players, family members and supporters. They fill a lot of hotel rooms.
TBAYS board member Chad Fournier said those tournaments are TBAYS’ biggest fundraisers and help keep costs down for local soccer players. About 2,000 local players participate, representing about 1,500 local families. The programs serve ages four to 19.
Always important from the standpoints of physical fitness and social growth, athletic programs like TBAYS took on even more importance during the COVID-19 pandemic — because they get kids and families outside, where the danger of virus transmission is reduced.
Tourism is important in Traverse City, too — as an economic driver and a major employer.
“These tournaments bring people to Traverse City during slower times of the year, driving millions of dollars in economic activity to our region,” TC Tourism President Trevor Tkach said. “Our investment in TBAYS will have a direct financial return for our community while providing local families with more accessibility to outdoor recreation.”
Athletic events such as TBAYS tournaments could play an even bigger role in supporting the local economy in future years.
Destinations like Traverse City traditionally have thrived partly on convention business. Such business events bring in large groups that fill multiple hotel rooms, eat hundreds of restaurant meals, buy merchandise and generally spend money in the community. But the pandemic has taken a big bite out of the convention industry, not only in Traverse City but everywhere.
It could be years before conventions return to their pre-pandemic popularity. It’s possible the in-person convention industry may remain permanently reduced, partially replaced by virtual events.
Athletic events, by their nature, must be in-person gatherings and never could be replaced by virtual technology.
Investment in infrastructure to support TBAYS growth is a smart use of tourism dollars.