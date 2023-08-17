In the wake of a Great Lakes drowning, we are devastated. We mourn the life stolen from those simply drawn to the water, often in the company of family and friends, and know that it could’ve been us, our families, our friends.
We delve into the details, we scour the conditions, we seek accountability, we look for trends that might open up our understanding and possibly prevent future occurrences.
But when drowning numbers dip, we need to keep the same accounting.
According to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, drownings in Lake Michigan — the deadliest of all the lakes — are down 33 percent this year over last year.
Last summer, by Aug. 15, 2022, 36 people had lost their lives.
This summer, by this week, 24 people have died. This includes the recent loss of two young men in Illinois — a teen missing at Elder Lane Beach in Winnetka, and Sunday’s death of a 38-year-old at Warren Dunes State Park where Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project points out that yellow, instead of green, flags should have been flying to warn beachgoers of the 2- to 3-foot waves.
The GLSRP, along with looking at the reasons why people drown, also are looking at why they don’t.
Its findings this year were surprising — that natural deterrents may have kept people out of the water.
That the cold and wet spring; cold water temperatures throughout June; cold and wet weekends this summer; and Canadian wildfire air quality alerts potentially cooled the overall ardor to jump in Lake Michigan.
This means that, even though the numbers are down, they may not stay that way. So it’s important to continue the conversation about what to do in currents, reiterate the “flip, float, and follow” instructional mantra, and remember the dangers of Lake Michigan are always present, no matter what the weather.
Brandi Donley needs no reminders. On Aug. 15, 2018, her 20-year-old son, Brandon Schmidt, drowned in Lake Michigan near Holland. She marked the five-year anniversary of Schmidt’s passing this year by delivering treats to first responders, to “bring light” to those “who see tragedy every day.”
“After losing my son to a drowning, I realized that it wasn’t only my life that had been affected,” said Donley.
Behind every number is a name, a face, a tragedy that ripples beyond the statistics. We owe it to their memories to examine why tragedies happen — and why they don’t.
