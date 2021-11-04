Winter is coming.
Actually, it’s seems to be here-ish already. As tends to happen in the fingertips of the Mitten State, winter provided a chilling jolt of reality to most of us this week.
The shift became especially real for those of us who ply the region’s roads morning and evening for our commutes to work or appointments. The return to slick-road driving is as routine as the leaves changing and the lakes freezing.
Yet, somehow that seasonal shift catches many off guard every year.
Technically fall isn’t over until Dec. 21, but that’s no reason to continue with the delusion we will enjoy even a few more weeks without Mother Nature tucking us into a crisp blanket of snow.
That transition is like clockwork — arriving sometime between Oct. 15 and Nov. 5 each year — yet it never fails to send at least a few handfuls of us skidding. You know who you are.
The folks who keep going at the same pace when the going gets tough. The folks who tend to keep going at that pace for a few days too many as fall gives way to winter.
Sometimes the ditch is an unavoidable destination. Most of the time it’s a pre-ordained conclusion to ill-conceived driving habits.
We spotted a few drivers Wednesday morning who weren’t ready for the layer of winter glaze that greeted our region at dawn. They motored along winding township roads at summertime pace, and lost a little purchase on a few sharp corners.
Witnessing a few skids and slides reminded us it’s time for our annual plea for our neighbors to slow their roll. Take your time and arrive unscathed.
Leave home a little early to stay on schedule, give the gas a break, and leave plenty of room to stop.
Those three relatively simple actions will keep both you and others safe as the slipping and sliding begins.
Because wintry roads are already here.