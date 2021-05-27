Bird lovers across northern Michigan should take a break from feeding their feathered friends until mid June.
If they keep stocking feeders in late spring, they’re likely to attract furry creatures that can weigh up to 500 pounds, animals that don’t land daintily on a perch and nibble one seed at a time. Black bears — the only species of bear found in Michigan, according to the state Department of Natural Resources — love bird seed, and their smash-and-grab dining technique tends to leave bird feeders in pieces strewn on the ground.
“They are like vacuum cleaners wandering the woods on the lookout for things — primarily vegetation — to eat,” Steve Griffith, wildlife biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Traverse City region, told the Record-Eagle last spring.
Protein-rich bird seed and suet are perfect bear attractants, he said.
“This is the time of year to take down the bird feeders, unfortunately, and clear up any seeds the birds, squirrels and deer haven’t eaten up,” said Griffith.
Bears that become accustomed to being around humans can become problems. In October, a bear reportedly roamed the parking lot at the Meijer on Division Street between raids on area bird feeders. The DNR in April trapped a bear nearby, which Griffith believes is the same animal spotted last fall. It was released in a rural area more than 50 miles away.
A bear was photographed last week in a suburban front yard in Holiday Hills. Bears have been spotted this spring southeast of town near the Brown Bridge Quiet Area. And they’ve been seen in recent years near campgrounds in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, according to the National Park Service.
State wildlife officials for the last couple of seasons have increased the number of hunting licenses for bears in the region in an effort to maintain a stable, instead of growing, population.
Black bears generally are shy creatures that avoid human contact. But when they come out of hibernation in the spring, they emerge into a forest that offers relatively little nourishment. So bears typically lose weight and continue to subsist on stored body fat while they wander in search of food. Suet, bird seed and kitchen waste can be too tempting for a hungry bear to ignore.
Once they overcome their natural shyness, bears tend to become bolder, which can lead to unpleasant bear/human confrontations.
Residents should stop feeding birds in May and early June. The birds will be fine. The bears will have less reason to hang around neighborhoods. There will be fewer feeders smashed to bits, fewer garbage cans tipped, fewer potential problems involving bears, pets and people.
About mid-June, various wild berries and other natural food sources for bears appear in the backcountry, and the animals wander deeper into the woods for the duration of summer. Come autumn, bears gorge on fruits, nuts and acorns — but again begin gulping bird seed. So feeders should take another break in the fall.
Feel free to enjoy feeding birds most of the year. But, for safety’s sake, lay off feeding for a few short weeks in each shoulder season.