The past two years have been rough on all of us, including students in northern Michigan school districts. Pandemic-driven isolation, uncertainty and health worries affect youngsters at least as much as they affect adults.
It’s not surprising that local students were feeling pressure from all directions as the pandemic pummeled young minds with schedule changes, canceled extracurricular activities, extended stretches of remote learning — and parents who were more on edge than usual.
Then in November, just four months ago, another in a decades-long series of mass school shootings took place, this time at a Michigan school. A 15-year-old opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four teens and wounding seven people.
Northern Michigan students certainly realized how typical that school is — and realized that such a tragedy could happen anywhere. The Michigan shooting added yet another stressor to the already overwhelming number of things kids think about each and every day.
Northwest Education Services — the local intermediate school district, formerly known as the Traverse Bay Intermediate School School District — this week released results of a months-long series of focus groups and surveys intended to gather the thoughts of students, staff and community members. The research was designed to help TCAPS trustees shape the district’s strategic plan for the next few years.
The effort revealed a multitude of attitudes: Teachers are proud to be associated with TCAPS. Students overall are satisfied with the educational experience. Students generally feel welcomed at school and believe the staff cares about them.
The surveys and focus groups also reveal that two years of pandemic stress, added to reports of violence in schools elsewhere — including at Oxford High School — has made some students uneasy about the school environment.
Less than 20 percent of TCAPS high schoolers who responded to the survey strongly agreed that their school environment felt safe. Sixty percent of high schoolers agreed school is safe — but not strongly.
“All districts were facing school safety-type issues with the tragedy that has taken place at Oxford,” said NorthEd Superintendent Nick Ceglarek. “I’m not explaining away our students’ feelings. I think it’s super important to recognize and honor where they’re at and include this as we move forward in our future plans.”
We’re all living in a stressful time. Middle class Americans every day worry about job security, car insurance, mortgage payments, politics, traffic and the possibility of themselves or their loved ones getting sick from COVID-19 or something else.
High-school and middle-school students typically don’t need to fret about paying an electric bill or who to call if the toilet gets clogged. Instead, they should just worry about getting good grades, staying out of trouble and what’s for dinner.
It’s a troubling fact that today’s teens also worry about the possibility that someone might bring a gun to school and use it to kill people.
TCAPS is doing the right thing by asking students, educators, parents and community members how they feel about the atmosphere at school.
Administrators received a 600-page comprehensive report on Tuesday that outlines survey results and includes comments from survey respondents. In a few weeks, the board will host a study session dedicated solely to crafting TCAPS’ strategic plan and analyzing the entirety of the survey results.
We trust the board will do whatever possible to keep schools safe — and to help future students feel confident they are safe in school.
