We all know the feeling of sticker shock — and, currently, we’re suffering bouts of it.
We feel the symptoms, the sinking stomach, the eye-popping, the flushed double-take at the cash register.
The loaf of bread that was $1 is now $1.97. The same dozen Grade-A eggs, formerly $1.15, are $2.22 (down from a high of $4.25 earlier this year). That ground chuck that used to cost $2.19 per pound is now $5.11 per pound. Amid assurances that inflation is down, our pocketbooks know better. Yes, even your newspaper has had to increase pricing because of rising manufacturing costs.
These aren’t even the heavy hitters on the price-pluses, like elementary school lunches (up 302 percent in 2022), airfare (28 percent) or — especially in our area — rent.
Median rent for the area is $1,385 for a one-bedroom apartment, a cost burden on more than 42 percent of renters, based on their wages.
Given this environment, we urge our government bodies — recent recipients of unprecedented government spending — to be aware of our reeling ones. Use the “no surprises” policy.
Garfield Township residents recently experienced an almost 48-percent hike when they opened their September billing, as base water rates increased from $11.50 to $17 per month.
We understand that the increase was likely overdue (last rate increase was in 2010), and is now in line with what other area utilities charge.
We also appreciate that Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn explained the situation to irked residents.
But a “no surprises” philosophy is a key part of good communication — especially when it comes to ongoing rate hikes. Give people time to figure out how additional costs figure into plans and budgets before the deed is done.
Taxpayer bodies are being price-pummeled on a number of fronts.
When it comes to utility rate increases, let’s keep the sticker shock to a minimum and communication to the maximum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.