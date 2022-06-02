‘Commencement: n. the act or time of commencing; beginning; start”
Webster’s New World College Dictionary provides a helpful reminder to us all at this time of year: As our local graduates look back at all they’ve accomplished thus far, it’s only the introduction to the rest of their story.
And that gives us hope for bright things in the next chapter.
As northwestern Michigan heads into the heart of commencement season there will be much talk of academic or athletic achievements, college or career plans, valedictorians and vocations — the usual. And that’s all well and good.
But what we look forward to more than anything is seeing the good-hearted graduates of the region putting their skills and passions into action, because today’s grads are tomorrow’s workers, doctors, police officers, artists, volunteers, scientists, pastors, entrepreneurs and community builders.
This is also the time of year the rest of us should commit to providing the support our graduates will need to succeed in their chosen fields and in life — they are the ones molding the future, but they certainly can’t do it alone.
We hope our local high school and college graduates will be active and engaged citizens, willing to serve their communities in a capacity befitting their skills and interests, but also willing to tell us what they need and what the rest of us can do to help.
We also hope our various communities and leaders are listening and willing to act.
It’s one thing to tell graduates they are the future; it’s a different — and far better — course of action to give them the tools to build it.
Congratulations to all our graduates.
