Tourist season in northern Michigan starts on Memorial Day Weekend, according to traditional wisdom. Don’t believe it. The holiday still is more than a week away but the tourists already are here.
A year of pandemic-induced cabin fever has people hitting the road in swarms. All it took was a few warm days — and a little relaxation of mask mandates. Tourist season has begun.
A glance around Traverse City, Petoskey, Mackinaw City or any other northern Michigan tourist destination last weekend made it obvious that vacationers are anxious to rock, roll and ramble around the north country. They’re sleeping in hotels, eating ice cream, renting boats and buying souvenir T-shirts.
We’re as excited as anyone to strap on sunglasses and sandals and dive into the summer scene.
We hope all this summertime merrymaking proceeds safely. Summer is filled with cheer, but each tourist season also delivers car crashes, campfire mishaps and sad happenstance. This year, we all need to also remain aware of the invisible danger that has plagued us for more than a year: coronavirus.
Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxed masking and social distancing guidelines — for fully vaccinated people. The CDC says unvaccinated people should still mask and social distance.
Here’s a line from the CDC website:
”Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
People who haven’t been fully vaccinated, the CDC says, should continue to socially distance and wear masks to slow the spread of the virus and its variants.
It seems unlikely restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses that depend on public traffic will have the power or the will to directly question every guest if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.
So this summer will work on the honor system.
It’s up to everyone to be honest. If you’re not yet fully vaccinated, wear a mask when appropriate. Maintain 6 feet of social distance when appropriate. Treat friends and strangers with respect by not exposing them to the possibility of infection of the virus or its many variants, which still are circulating and still pose a threat to public health.
It has become clear during the past year that infected people can be unaware they’re carrying COVID-19 and unwittingly breathing it on people who could get very sick. Not everyone is susceptible to serious consequences — but some of us are.
An unknowingly infected vacationer easily could come into contact with a hundred or more people in a weekend. Spread that contact among the thousands of travelers and locals who will mix on northern Michigan streets, beaches and businesses, and the potential for a regional coronavirus outbreak looms large.
No one wants to get sick. No one wants to spread the virus to others. No one wants infection rates to grow, which could lead us around a vicious circle back to a fresh round of restrictions.
So let’s celebrate summer safely. Get outside, enjoy the sun, the shore, the forest, dinner out.
If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can do all those things without masking or social distancing, unless business or local rules say otherwise.
If you’re not vaccinated, the CDC says you must socially distance and wear a mask when appropriate.
This summer will begin on the honor system. If each of us does the right thing, perhaps summer can end with this pandemic finally in the rear-view mirror.