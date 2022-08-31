A U.S. Geological Survey map marks features across the nation with a pinpoint; each point is a place name using the “squaw.” The map bleeds red. There are more than 660 features across the country with the s-word — valleys, lakes, islands, hollows, mountains and bays.
This slur — originally an Algonquin word for “woman, or young girl,” but skewed by colonial use as a term to disparage Indigenous women — appears in the names of Michigan’s 13 lakes, 10 streams, three canals, two islands, an Upper Peninsula cape, an Alpena bay and a Lake Superior beach.
These features geographically shape our land, and, by association, our worldview. And not for the better.
Statistically, Indigenous women and girls face higher rates of violence than most other women, further complicated by the lack of cross-jurisdictional cooperation and national data, according to the General Accountability Office.
Heather Bruegl, descendant of Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, said the violence against Native Americans is rooted in history, and persists through the continued use of slurs in place names. Bruegl said Native American bodies — especially Native women and 2-Spirits’ — are used how “white-America sees fit.”
In November 2021, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe and the first Native American cabinet secretary, started the process of renaming these features with tribal and public input, saying simply “words matter” in making the country’s lands welcoming and accessible to people of all backgrounds.
Michigan is home to more than 30 sites up for renaming and, like other Indigenous appropriations like sports mascots, opinions run the gamut.
So it surprised us to hear last week that a spokesperson for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said they would wait for the Legislature to bring the matter up before rendering one. The Department of Natural Resources is taking inventory of the names under its purview, and members of the Legislature spoke on the matter. Historians, scholars, people on the street, people in general, all have feelings on the matter. Odd that our governor, with opinions on plenty of other topics, would sidestep this one.
We would like our state’s leaders to take a proactive stand. Join the ranks of states that mandated erasure of the slur from nonfederal sites, like Oregon, Maine, Montana and Minnesota.
These features, named with slurs, shape our state and country. In some ways, the situation we face now — in reconciling history, hurt, privilege and the stories we tell — shape our time.
Let’s pick a shape we all can live with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.