Locals tend to grumble about living in “Traffic City” in the summertime when tourists, RVs, and cars trailering bikes, boats and all manners of fun-pursuit clog the streets.
Surges of people ebb and flow with the weekends and events, predictable as tides. It doesn’t feel like the communities’ original planners quite anticipated the numbers of people using the paths that geographically squeeze around lakes, bays and rivers.
And heavy traffic means heavy construction on our roads and bridges, which means gummed up cross-town commutes.
The amount of road and bridge projects happening simultaneously is impressive, with another push this week at Chum’s Corner. Check out the Grand Traverse County Road Commission interactive construction map and you’ll see a spider web of spotlight colors, indicating closures (red), caution (yellow) for crack and chip seal, signal work and other ongoing projects, and (in green) completed work.
Although inconvenient and occasionally expletive-inducing, few of us would argue that the work isn’t necessary.
It does, however, require patience — and care.
At least two Michigan road workers were struck and killed by drivers so far this construction season, and the number of overall deaths in work zones is moving in the wrong direction.
National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse data shows vehicle miles traveled is roughly the same (except for that wacky 2020 COVID-19 year), but the number of work-zone fatalities is up.
According to Michigan’s Office of Highway Safety Planning, the highest number of work-zone crashes happen when lanes are closed. The second and third-highest number of crashes occur with shoulder/median work and lane shifts/crossovers.
State preliminary numbers for 2022 show 4,393 work-zone crashes and 16 work-zone fatalities — primarily attributed to distracted drivers.
Michigan and our local government bodies have made good progress on the road repair to-do list. Grand Traverse County, the city, Kingsley and Fife Lake voters are also to thank, as they renewed a four-year road millage in 2020.
And remember the big one is yet to come: MDOT’s US-31/M-72/M-37 Grandview Parkway project, between Division and Garfield, scheduled to start this year.
