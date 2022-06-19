In 1875, residents of the little town of Crawford, Michigan were so excited about the scientific validation of their delicious, beautiful and plentiful “Michigan grayling” that they re-named their town after the little fish.
But by 1905, Thymallus tricolor was all but gone from the Au Sable, as logging, overfishing and competition with introduced trout species decimated the grayling to its eventual extinction in the 1930s.
Today, the most grayling thing about Grayling, Michigan is Camp Grayling, the country’s largest National Guard training facility. Camp Grayling has 148,000 acres of four-seasons training lands, 337 square-km of restricted airspace, and houses a Combined Arms Collective Training Facility; two impact areas for indirect fire and aerial weapon systems up to 500 pounds; three live-fire shoot houses; and an Army Airfield with two 5,000-foot runways.
Evolving military needs — including cyber warfare — prompted Guard leadership to request to more than double its already superlative size, with 162,000 additional acres of land around the camp of Department of Natural Resources-leased property.
The size is needed to buffer the community and communications from the drills — the base has up to 6000 Hz spectrum available — and wouldn’t restrict public access beyond “a few weeks out of the year,” according to the Guard.
We think the community, advocacy groups and the DNR need to very specifically outline what that means, and also hold the National Guard to high standards of environmental stewardship before blessing any expansion.
Ongoing issues with PFAS contamination stemming from training at Camp Grayling leaves lingering questions. PFAS, and other related chemical compounds, turned up on and around several sites, including the stormwater runoff in Lake Margrethe (criteria for PFOS is 12 ppt, and the highest result was 439 ppt); and in residential drinking water wells around the Grayling Army Airfield where 17 residences and businesses had water exceeding the 70 ppt PFOA and PFOS EPA Lifetime Health Advisory. Remediation and testing continue in affected areas.
Grayling, as a community, is very supportive of its National Guard facility for good reason — the Guard is a 200-person employer and an economic engine to the tune of $20 million a year. It has a long history of positive community integration and interaction.
But environmental concerns about the Guard’s impact on waterways like the AuSable shut down expansion plans in 2014.
Again the onus is placed on the Guard to show its stewardship, both of the increased acreage and of the public’s access to it. What exactly does “occasional restrictions” look like? And what guarantees does the community have that all of that acreage stays ecologically healthy?
PFAS is known as a “forever chemical” and the residents of Grayling will be tackling this issue for a long time coming. The National Guard needs to show that it will safeguard the acreage it already has, and answer very specific questions about its future plans before drawing a larger circle on the map.
Camp Grayling had nothing to do with its namesake’s disappearance. But if the DNR signs off, it will have stewardship over an expanded area roughly the size of Grand Teton National Park — without a park’s protections.
