Anyone who has either driven or biked Grandview Parkway/Front Street from Division to Garfield knows the score. Or rather, scar.
Road shoulders flood to ponds after strong rains. Cavernous potholes pockmark the edges and appear mid-lane. The scar tissue of patchy fixes set cars and bikes swerving, and traffic patterns where people recreate on the bay and at the turnoff to Old Mission Peninsula are problematic, if not downright scary.
Most of us can agree that this stretch of increasingly trafficked pavement — that’s managed by both Michigan Department of Transportation and national highway designations — needs significant work that can’t wait.
It’s not a four-wheel vehicle issue. It’s not a two-wheel bicycle issue. It’s not a pedestrian, motor scooter or one-wheel issue.
It’s not an us — who traverse this stretch everyday — versus them, the hundreds of thousands of visitors passing through-issue. It’s not even a big-government versus small-government versus special interests issue.
Everyone uses the main highway through town, and its current condition is a safety issue for all of us. Also, there will never be a less expensive time to open up the ground along this roadway to upgrade to new water supply, sewage and storm water lines for the city.
Talking points fueled by pitting one camp against another aren’t constructive — and the conversation on the project needs to stay in the constructive lane.
In a debate where bureaucratic timeline anxiety is introduced with few reassurances, communication mishaps have occurred, and vague threats of litigation and funding-pulling hover, it’s easy to dig in.
In a time where institutional boundaries are being tested, when people would rather be cheered for not compromising than the opposite, it’s easy to entrench.
We’d like to see less defensive positions at the table that acknowledge the glitches of the past as well as realistic parameters for a large-scale state project like this — one that will vastly improve how people (and freshwater, stormwater, and sewage) move through our beautiful city. Commissioners should approve the letter of understanding with MDOT with the understanding that good ideas, like reducing speed limits, must continue to be a part of the planning process.
This is just the beginning of a long road ahead. Start with compromise and good faith efforts to solve problems on this community-forward project as issues will continue to appear — just like orange cones in springtime.
