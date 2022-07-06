This week, streets crowd and cash registers ring as throngs of visitors enjoy the National Cherry Festival.
Many local businesses set store by this cyclical spike in tourism — which is about Fourth of July fun, memories and celebrating the heritage of our still-thriving cherry growing industry.
But there’s worrisome writing on the wall, as Traverse City is getting the reputation for being “expensive.”
Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, told Bridge Michigan that cities like Oscoda and Alpena are getting a second look as opposed to more expensive places like TC and South Haven.
We did a quick scan to see how expensive we were, and an online spin of hotels, motels and short-term rentals found: A couple of weekend warriors from downstate can expect to spend between $282-589 for a one-night stay in Traverse City this coming Friday. The same couple would pay between $86-250 in Alpena.
Our scan is neither scientific nor definitive. We also know we’re comparing sunset apples to sunrise oranges.
But it’s still concerning as our state and country face economic unknowns, and we regular people modify our spending accordingly.
Gas prices, inflation, the stock market ... many pressures plague our pocketbooks. Being able to find yourself surrounded by beautiful blue water, sugar sand beaches and thick forests work miracles on a stressed psyche — as many of us know.
But we’re not the only blue-water game in town, and becoming a vacation destination that provides another economic stressor or caters only to the wealthy will hurt us long-term. Affluence tends to travel, as it has the means to do so. Return customers — and the stuff of family traditions — is built on the ability to come back year after year, in lean times and fat.
It’s important that Traverse City remain a place where Michigan families can feel good about packing up the car and coming for a vacation that fills the tank — without breaking the bank.
