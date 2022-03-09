Lydia Krauss of Boyne City made history in Detroit on Saturday. She handily won a wrestling match, 13-2, against Michigan’s top-seeded female wrestler in her weight class.
The victory won Krauss a state championship.
She also became one of the first in Michigan State High School Athletic Association history to earn a girls wrestling state title. Because the MHSAA recognized girls wrestling as an officially sanctioned sport just this year.
Krauss’ win put her in the record books as helping to pave the way for generations of future female wrestlers.
It was her 100th career match. Krauss placed second in last year’s unofficial state championship, at 140 pounds. She is nationally ranked. But Saturday’s match was the first opportunity for her — or anyone in the 14 weight classes — to win an MHSAA-sanctioned title in girls wrestling.
Girls wrestling has increased in popularity over the last half-dozen years. The number of girls competing in wrestling at MHSAA member schools — competing on boys teams during the regular season — steadily increased from 250 in the 2017-2018 school year, to 327 in 2018-2019, to 401 in 2019-2020, according to USA Wrestling.
The Michigan Wrestling Association in 2019 launched its own girls individual state finals, with some sponsorship assistance from MHSAA. The event attracted 167 competitors. Girls can choose instead to wrestle in boys tournaments.
This school year is the first to have an officially sanctioned girls championship. Michigan was the 31st state to establish a girls wrestling program, in May 2021. Now there are 32. Hawaii was the first state to sanction girls wrestling, in 1998. Texas followed in 1999.
More than 160 U.S. colleges have women’s wrestling programs or clubs. According to the National Wrestling Coaches Association, women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports at both scholastic and collegiate levels. The association is pursuing emerging sports status for women’s wrestling in the NCAA.
There’s obviously interest in the sport among girls and women. It’s only right that MSHAA sanction girls wrestling to give girls a full chance to compete.
It seems likely the NCAA soon will follow.
Krauss and the other champions in Michigan’s inaugural year of sanctioned girls wrestling will be forever in the record books as among the first in our state to launch a new era of empowerment for girls and women in a challenging sport.
